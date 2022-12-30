Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced the opponent for Lio Rush at their GCW Middle of the Night event.
The former AEW/WWE star is slated to wrestle Komander at the event. Nick Wayne, Matt Cardona, and Los Vipers are now advertised for the show.
The show goes down on Saturday, February 18th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the event are on sale.
