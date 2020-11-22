During her appearance on WINCLY, Lisa Marie Varon spoke on seeing The Undertaker get emotional when he got married to Michelle McCool. Here’s what she had to say:

Of course, when you’re new, you’re always on tiptoes, and you’re like, ‘Can I joke around with this legend?’ You’re working with all these legends, and I was there long enough where I can make jokes and stuff like that. I went to their wedding, him to Michelle’s [McCool] wedding. It was very small, maybe 30-40 people, and he got emotional.

And I was like, ‘Your whole gimmick now, with The Undertaker, has crumbled in front of my eyes,’ but I used to say, I think people were shocked backstage because we would watch by Gorilla, not live, but there’s a screen, the monitor, we can watch the show. And so back in our day, we’re not allowed to leave the building. You watch every match. Even if you already wrestled, you don’t leave. It’s disrespectful to them, people that are working hard for the main event. So you should be supporting your co-workers. Right before a match, I go, ‘Hey Taker, you’re not doing the Old School spot are you, or should I take it out of my match?’ And he would go, ‘You’d probably get a bigger pop.’ We got to know each other very well. He’s actually a funny guy. It’s just you’re intimidated because of this whole character, and he’s a big man. He’s a great guy. Perfect for Michelle. They make a great couple. So happy for her.