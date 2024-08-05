A list of those who participated in the WWE SummerSlam Public Tryouts in Cleveland, Ohio has surfaced online.

X user @lexveraux shared the following list of male and female talents that took part in the latest WWE tryouts.

Sirena Linton (NCAA All-American Gymnast)

Sofia Grace Iaderosa (Pro soccer player)

Terralicia Mercadel (Track and Field athlete and Powerlifter)

Daryn Harris (Kickboxer)

Emilie Henningsen (Acrobat and Tumbler)

Darci Khan (Track & Field Athlete)

Hayley Montoya (Volleyball Player)

Makenna Turner (Stanford Rowing Team)

Alona Olshevska (NCAA All-American)

Emily Buchette (Lacrosse Player)

Jaiden Fields (Softball Player)

Kaitlyn Banas (Track And Field Athlete)

Karyn Best (Track And Field Athlete)

Kennedy Brace (Track And Field Athlete)

Elena Carter (Track And Field Athlete)

Bayley Humphrey (Gymnast)

Naofal Abouelhouda (Crossfit Athlete)

Elijah Holyfield (Football Player, Son of Evander Holyfield)

Shane Bonner (Defensive End)

Camden Gagnon (Defensive Lineman)

Chase Kline (Linebacker)

Atrilleon Williams (Football Player)

Greg Benton Jr (Football Player)

Jeremy Mercier (Linebacker)

Kyle Klink (Linebacker)

Carlos Aviles (Track And Field Athlete)

Matthew Tago (Football Player)

Isaiah Chambers (Defensive Lineman)

Hayden Hatcher (Linebacker)

Terrance Taylor (Linebacker)

Von Young IV (Football Player)

Jack Freeman (Offensive Lineman)

• Track & Field at the Concordia University Irvine Athletics

• NXT’s Kale Dixon girlfriend pic.twitter.com/67X8pNM4ul — Alex (@lexveraux) August 3, 2024

• Lacrosse Player for the Southern Wesleyan Lacrosse Team

• 5’6 pic.twitter.com/GLZRL6wz5z — Alex (@lexveraux) August 3, 2024

• member of the fourth class of WWE NIL

• Mexican-American, 5’2

• NCAA All-American Gymnast

• University of Arkansas & Arizona Alumna

• grew up watching WWE and has always dreamed of being part of it. pic.twitter.com/j1qrh8oKI5 — Alex (@lexveraux) August 3, 2024

• part of the inagural class of WWE NIL in 2021

• tOSU Track & Field

• 2x El Salvadoran National Champion

Barstool Athlete pic.twitter.com/4cSpyQJQdu — Alex (@lexveraux) August 4, 2024

“”

• 24 yrs old, 6’1 x 202 lbs

• former Syracus University’s football player, currently a free agent pic.twitter.com/txxXKW0MBJ — Alex (@lexveraux) August 4, 2024