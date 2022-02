WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

Due to WWE holding the Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, there was not a live SmackDown event

WWE Raw from Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN had 4,674 sold as of the morning of the show. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter the show drew 5,108 fans with 4,100 that had paid.

AEW Dynamite/Rampage from Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN drew 4,891.