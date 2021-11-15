WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.
WWE Raw did 5,238 tickets while AEW Dynamite had 5,532 tickets sold and SmackDown did 6,980 tickets. Rampage topped the list with 7,971 as it took place the night before and at the same site as Full Gear. Here’s the list:
WWE Monday Night RAW [Final Count]
Mon • Nov 08 • 7:30 PM
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
Tickets Distributed => 5,238
Estimated Gate => $271,855
Avg Price of Tickets Sold => $51.90https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/C9nQqLXAMN
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 9, 2021
AEW Dynamite [Final Count]
Wed • Nov 10 • 7:00 PM
Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 5,532
Tickets Distributed => 4,843 (88%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/NuhaJvEwqR
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 11, 2021
WWE Presents Friday Night Smackdown [Final Count]
Fri • Nov 12 • 7:45 PM
Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 6,980
Tickets Distributed => 6,777 (97%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/BxpwMqXTVB
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 13, 2021
AEW Rampage [Final Count]
FRI NOV 12, 2021 – 7:00 PM
Target Center, Minneapolis MN
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 7,971
Tickets Distributed => 5,905 (74%)https://t.co/yRCOtKPuzU pic.twitter.com/PzWCJfnc7F
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 13, 2021