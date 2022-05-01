WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week AEW topped the list while Raw was the least attended show. SmackDown didn’t have a live show as this week’s episode was taped in advance because the crew is over in the UK. This was the lowest Raw since February 14th (Indianapolis, IN show) Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN – 5,736 sold

AEW Dynamite – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA – 6,047 sold