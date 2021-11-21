WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.
This week, WWE SmackDown topped the list while AEW had the least attended show for a Dynamite and Rampage event although they weren’t far behind WWE Raw.
Here’s the list:
Raw from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN – 5,734 sold
Dynamite/Rampage from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 4,863 sold
SmackDown from the XL CENTER in Hartford, CT – 8,744 sold
WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Nov 15 • 7:30 PM
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Available Tickets => 314
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 6,048
Tickets Distributed => 5,734 (95%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/eUNew669yH
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 15, 2021
AEW Presents Dynamite [Final Count]
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm
Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 5,672
Tickets Distributed => 4,863 (86%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/GSPjl8jjbd
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 18, 2021
WWE Smackdown
Friday, November 19, 2021
XL CENTER, Hartford, CT
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 8,841
Tickets Distributed => 8,744https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/XkVljaYJmb
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 20, 2021