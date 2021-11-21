WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, WWE SmackDown topped the list while AEW had the least attended show for a Dynamite and Rampage event although they weren’t far behind WWE Raw.

Here’s the list:

Raw from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN – 5,734 sold

Dynamite/Rampage from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 4,863 sold

SmackDown from the XL CENTER in Hartford, CT – 8,744 sold

