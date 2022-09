WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week Raw topped the list while Rampage was the least attended show. SmackDown was a taped show. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – 7,319 sold

AEW Dynamite – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois – 6,301 sold

AEW Rampage – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois – 5,684 sold