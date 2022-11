WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week Raw topped the list while Rampage was the least attended show. This week’s SmackDown was taped last week, so there wasn’t an attendance for Friday’s show. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold

AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold

AEW Rampage – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold