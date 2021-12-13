WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, SmackDown topped the list while Raw had the least attended show. Here’s the list:

Raw from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN – 5,296 sold

Dynamite/Rampage from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY – 9,538 sold

SmackDown from the Staples Center in Los Angeles CA- 10,163 sold

