WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.
This week, SmackDown topped the list while Raw had the least attended show. Here’s the list:
Raw from Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center – 5,192 sold
Dynamite/Rampage from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center – 6,002 sold
SmackDown from the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena – 10,139 sold
WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Dec 13 • 6:30 PM
Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN
Tickets Distributed => 5,192
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 14, 2021
AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming [Final Count]
December 15, 2021 6:00PM
Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX
Tickets Distributed => 6,002 / 6,388 (94%)
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 16, 2021
WWE Smackdown [Final Count]
Fri • Dec 17 • 6:45 PM
Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL
Tickets Distributed => 10,139 / 10,703 (95%)
Back-to-back 10K for Smackdown. Really strong number.
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 18, 2021