WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, SmackDown topped the list while Raw had the least attended show. Here’s the list:

Raw from Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center – 5,192 sold

Dynamite/Rampage from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center – 6,002 sold

SmackDown from the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena – 10,139 sold

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Dec 13 • 6:30 PM

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN Tickets Distributed => 5,192 [https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/KieoBlwh69 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 14, 2021

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming [Final Count]

December 15, 2021 6:00PM

Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX Tickets Distributed => 6,002 / 6,388 (94%) [https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/CyYjxr3moC — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 16, 2021