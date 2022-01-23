WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, SmackDown topped the list while Rampage was the least attended show. Here’s the list:

Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK – 4,356 sold

AEW Rampage – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC – 3,595 sold

SmackDown – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 6,555 sold

AEW Rampage – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC – 2,809 sold

