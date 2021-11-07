WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, Raw was the most attended show while Dynamite was the least. Here’s the list of tickets sold:

WWE Raw: Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I [6,076]

AEW Rampage: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO [5,333]

WWE SmackDown: Evansville, Indiana at the Ford Center[5,031]

AEW Dynamite: Independence, MO at the Cable Dahmer Arena [3,914]