Fightful Select has a list of news and notes ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE in Tampa, FL.

* There are some names in Tampa or scheduled that aren’t announced for the WWE Royal Rumble, including the following names

The Undertaker, Omos, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, The Creeds, JD McDonagh, R-Truth, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Titus O’Neil, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E.

* Other people who were in Florida for SmackDown on Friday include:

Carmelo Hayes, Asuka, Kaiti Sane, Katana Chance, Scarlett, Akam, Rezar, Karrion Kross, Angelo Dawkins, Carlito, Santos Escobar, B-Fab, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, Gable Steveson, Angel Garza, Humberto, Elektra Lopez, Miz, Jey Uso, Damian Priest, Jimmy Uso, Trick Williams

* Fightful was told that the very few announced Royal Rumble entrants was “deliberate.”

* There is a press conference scheduled for after the show tonight. It’s unclear whether Triple H will speak.

* Brock Lesnar was scheduled to travel to Tampa for the Royal Rumble earlier in the week, but that may have changed because of the things alleged in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

* Cody Rhodes’ cameo for the Tonight Show was filmed Thursday night.