WWE is holding a new set of tryouts.

Over the course of the past week, the company held a female tryout camp in London, England.

Featured below is a look at a list of the talent involved in this latest WWE London tryout, and some background on each of them.

Madison Marley – Independent wrestler from Denmark

Maddy Morgan – Independent wrestler from England

Angel Hayze – Independent wrestler from Scotland

Orsi – Independent wrestling from Hungary

Ame Marie Barnett – Dancer

Silvia Likki – Powerlifter from Italy

Gia Duthie – Parkour athete and stunt performer

Safire Reed – Independent wrestler from England

JGU – Independent wrestler from France

Neole Anna Cornelio – Track and field athlete from India