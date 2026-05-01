WWE is holding a new set of tryouts.
Over the course of the past week, the company held a female tryout camp in London, England.
Featured below is a look at a list of the talent involved in this latest WWE London tryout, and some background on each of them.
Madison Marley – Independent wrestler from Denmark
Maddy Morgan – Independent wrestler from England
Angel Hayze – Independent wrestler from Scotland
Orsi – Independent wrestling from Hungary
Ame Marie Barnett – Dancer
Silvia Likki – Powerlifter from Italy
Gia Duthie – Parkour athete and stunt performer
Safire Reed – Independent wrestler from England
JGU – Independent wrestler from France
Neole Anna Cornelio – Track and field athlete from India
‘ : a thread of the female athletes pic.twitter.com/N4zcMxQK99
— Alex (@lexveraux) May 1, 2026