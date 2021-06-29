This week’s WWE RAW saw Jaxson Ryker continue his feud with Elias.

After weeks of issues between the former tag team partners, Ryker defeated Elias in a Strap Match on this week’s RAW.

The highlight of the Strap Match may have been Elias’ new theme song as the actual match didn’t consist of much. This would be the third theme song for Elias since joining the company. You can listen to his new theme below.

As seen below, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Ryker after the match and asked where his relationship with Elias goes from here.

“I think I’ve said enough, and I’ve been very clear about where my relationship stands with Elias for two weeks now,” Ryker said. “He left me, he walked away. I’m not standing here crying, I’m not wiping my tears away, all I’m saying is, tonight we both left it all out there in the ring, but I told the world that this right here [strap] would bind us, and it did tonight. And there was no running, there was no hiding, there was no retreat, all there was, was the beautiful sound of leather smacking flesh. So, where do I stand with Elias? I stand alone.”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Elias and Ryker after the Strap Match, but we will keep you updated. You can see related clips below:

New entrance theme for Elias pic.twitter.com/5jJGgthQZj — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #HIAC (@SkullsMedia) June 29, 2021

The Jaxson Ryker vs. Elias Strap Match went 3 minutes and 30 seconds and the announcers sold it like it was a 20 minute war pic.twitter.com/qYXCpkES8y — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #HIAC (@SkullsMedia) June 29, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.