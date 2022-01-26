The official soundtrack to WWE NXT 2.0 has been released.

WWE Music Group announced that the “As Close As It Gets” soundtrack for NXT 2.0 is now available via Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

Released by WWE music producer Def Rebel, the “As Close As It Gets” soundtrack includes three versions of OllieJayy’s “Make Em Fall” single, which she performed live in the ring on last night’s NXT episode. The soundtrack includes 5 songs and has a runtime of 10 minutes.

Below is the full track listing and each song via YouTube embed, along with footage of OllieJayy’s NXT performance:

1. Make Em Fall (Rap Mix) – featuring OllieJayy

2. Shooting Star (Program Theme)

3. Out the Way (Program Theme)

4. Make Em Fall – featuring OllieJayy

5. Make Em Fall (Rock Mix) – featuring OllieJayy

The soundtrack of @WWENXT 2.0 is HERE. NXT 2.0: As Close As It Gets is available now on @YouTube, and will be on @AppleMusic and @Spotify following tonight's episode! pic.twitter.com/h0bF3JuXp5 — WWE Music Group (@WWEMusic) January 26, 2022

