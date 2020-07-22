Lita Announced for WWE Podcast, WWE Looks at Randy Orton’s Top Rivalries

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at Randy Orton’s greatest rivalries.
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been announced for this week’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves. The former WWE Women’s Champion will discuss her career, today’s Superstars, her music career, and more. Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:
Lita joins WWE After the Bell this week
WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week, available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.
Before capturing the collective imagination of the WWE Universe as a dynamic personality and intensely athletic competitor, the four-time Women’s Champion took the long road to sports-entertainment, venturing to Mexico to learn the art of lucha libre. In an exclusive interview, Lita describes the earliest days of her in-ring career, what it was like to battle Trish Stratus in Raw’s first all-women’s main event, her take on current Superstars, her music career and much more.
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Reported Issues Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross and Taz Say WWE Insults Fan’s Intelligence, Talk Acknowledging WWE Backgrounds In AEW
- Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Current State of Pro Wrestling
- Promoters Have Tried to Get Monty Brown to Come Out of Retirement – Does He Have Interest?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown