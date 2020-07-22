Lita Announced for WWE Podcast, WWE Looks at Randy Orton’s Top Rivalries

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at Randy Orton’s greatest rivalries.

– WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been announced for this week’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves. The former WWE Women’s Champion will discuss her career, today’s Superstars, her music career, and more. Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week, available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.

Before capturing the collective imagination of the WWE Universe as a dynamic personality and intensely athletic competitor, the four-time Women’s Champion took the long road to sports-entertainment, venturing to Mexico to learn the art of lucha libre. In an exclusive interview, Lita describes the earliest days of her in-ring career, what it was like to battle Trish Stratus in Raw’s first all-women’s main event, her take on current Superstars, her music career and much more.

