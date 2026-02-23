A familiar name resurfaced in WWE News discussions after Lita reflected on her 2022–2023 return to the ring. The Hall of Famer re-entered WWE competition in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble before challenging Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber. She later teamed with Lynch and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania against Damage CTRL, marking her most extended in-ring stretch in years.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun, Lita said she was pleased with key elements of the comeback. “I was really happy to have the singles match with Becky, and then to be able to get in there with Trish and Becky and go against Damage CTRL was pretty awesome, and I feel very satisfied in that,” she explained. However, she described the conclusion of her run as abrupt. “But it was a little weird, the way it ended, where I had this really fun, celebratory match at WrestleMania, and then the next thing I know, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re just going to be laying on the ground and we don’t need you anymore.’”

Lita noted that WrestleMania initially felt like a fitting capstone for her career. That sense of completion shifted when she was written out of the storyline following Stratus’ on-screen attack. The sudden creative pivot left her feeling that the ending lacked the clarity she expected after what she viewed as a celebratory run.

While Lita stopped short of confirming another comeback, she did not rule it out. She stated she still feels physically capable of competing and would consider returning if the circumstances were right. “There’s so much talent out there; it’s always fun to mix it up with the current roster,” she concluded. Her comments add context to ongoing Wrestling Rumors about legacy talent appearances and how WWE structures short-term return programs within the modern women’s division.