– Lita lost to WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Heading into the show, Lita had stated there were no plans for her after this show.

WWE’s YouTube channel released this video of Lita commenting on the match where she put over Lynch for being as good as she thought she is:

– Also at Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. During the bout, Moss took a scary fall on his head but continued the match anyway and he was said to be okay.

McIntyre reacted to the win with this post on Twitter: