WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently spoke with Esquire Middle East to hype up the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where she will challenge top superstar Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship. During the interview Lita spoke in depth about the formation of AEW, and how she believes they have injected new energy into the industry. Highlights can be found below.

Compliments AEW for bringing new life to the industry, adding that she did consider taking their offer to join:

AEW is doing exciting stuff. It’s brought new life in the industry. Any time there’s competition, it’s good. It revives the industry. When they reached out to me, I did consider it. I said, we can talk, I’m interested, you guys are doing some interesting stuff. But ultimately, upon talking to them, it just made me say to myself, ‘but I have all of these things already!’

Explains why she ultimately decided to not join AEW: