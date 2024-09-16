What are some changes you would make if you ran WWE?

Amy “Lita” Dumas has an idea or two in mind.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend appeared with Trish Stratus at the 2024 Comic-Con Northern Ireland event, and during a live on-stage Q&A, the women’s wrestling legend made a case for WWE needing to implement more intergender wrestling.

“Another thing that I would love to see, I do feel as though now the women do have pretty great representation on the show,” Lita said. “There can be almost half of the show with women.”

Dumas continued, “There’s not just the women’s match, there can be multiple matches throughout the night. But what I would love to see is more interplay between the genders and have those lines be blurred further, where titles don’t have to men’s or women’s titles, just titles, and whoever manages to get someday’s shoulders down for three seconds is the champion, or whoever taps somebody out is the champion for that night.”

