WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently joined Booker To on his Hall of Fame podcast to hype up this Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where Lita will be competing in the highly-anticipated women’s rumble matchup. During the interview she discussed a number of different topics, including her thoughts on the AEW women’s division and their top champion, Britt Baker. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Her thoughts on Britt Baker and the AEW women’s division:

Yeah, I think they’re finally starting to add and strengthen that roster because for a while — I mean this tends to happen a lot, right? If something catches fire, you go with it and it ends up being a one-person show so it was like the Britt Baker show for quite a bit there and then now they’re like, ‘Oh wait, we can’t just like throw Nyla to the wayside after we use that — we can’t throw –’ like Ruby [Soho], you’ve gotta build everybody up and kind of keep it going so watching them kind of have some life on the women’s side of things because the men’s [division is] so hot and they have everybody you could think of but the women were really lacking and so to see them kind of putting some more emphasis on that and you know, I remember seeing the match, the Hardcore match with Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker and that really putting the women’s division on the map over there.

What her career will look like post-Royal Rumble:

Yeah, you know, I don’t know. I’d have to think about that [where she thinks her spot in wrestling is post-Royal Rumble] because honestly, I had been so off-grid with pandemic life. I was just sinking in real nicely to pandemic life which is not seeing anyone, not going anywhere and have that almost as an excuse to be like, ‘Oh! Pandemic,’ whatever. I’m just, ‘My garden’s never looked better. I’ve never slept eight hours a night consistently more in my life.’ But, here we go, right? This opportunity fell in my lap and you know how it is, once you get around it, you start going, ‘Well wait a minute, maybe I could also do this or that’ or you know, and, ‘Maybe I’ll leave my house more regularly.’ So far, like I had a great time at SmackDown, I’ve been feeling stoked about the Rumble so, yeah, it’s a question mark right now but I won’t lie, it gets your wheels turning of what like — there’s no doubt that I’ll love this business ‘till the day I die and maybe there’s a spot in it that I haven’t been utilized in.

