WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently participated in a rapid-fire Q&A on the WWE TikTok page, where the former multi-time women’s champion revealed that Rhea Ripley would be her dream opponent, and how the legendary Chyna was a major influence to her career. That and more can be found in the highlights below.
Her favorite currrent WWE star:
“My favorite current WWE Superstar is still Rey Mysterio!”
Her favorite classic WWE star:
“My favorite classic WWE Superstar is ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels.”
Her favorite opponent:
“My favorite opponent is Trish Stratus.”
How Chyna was a major influence:
“The most influential woman in my career is Chyna.”
Current dream match:
“My dream match would be Lita vs. Rhea Ripley.”
Lita joined us for some rapid-fire Q&A! @tiktok_us @AmyDumas pic.twitter.com/MdgoM3HG49
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022