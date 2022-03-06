WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently participated in a rapid-fire Q&A on the WWE TikTok page, where the former multi-time women’s champion revealed that Rhea Ripley would be her dream opponent, and how the legendary Chyna was a major influence to her career. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Her favorite currrent WWE star:

“My favorite current WWE Superstar is still Rey Mysterio!”

Her favorite classic WWE star:

“My favorite classic WWE Superstar is ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels.”

Her favorite opponent:

“My favorite opponent is Trish Stratus.”

How Chyna was a major influence:

“The most influential woman in my career is Chyna.”

Current dream match:

“My dream match would be Lita vs. Rhea Ripley.”