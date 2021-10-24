During her interview with East Coast Autographs, Lita recalled taking a powerbomb to the floor by Eddie Guerrero. Here’s what she had to say:

We were doing a storyline and it was me and Essa Rios vs. Chyna and Eddie Guerrero. The four of us hung out and interacted a lot during that time because that storyline went on for quite a bit. The main thing was, I went to do a hurricanrana to him and he reversed it and powerbombed me onto the floor and I fought so hard to have him do that to me and he kept saying, ‘No, it’s going to hurt you. I don’t want to do that.’ I kept going, ‘It’s going to be fine.’ Sure enough, it really hurt me. I couldn’t let him know because he felt so bad about even doing it.