WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to RAW on tonight’s show from Orlando.

Tonight’s RAW was headlined by Becky Lynch defeating Bayley in a Steel Cage match, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY watching from ringside. Towards the end of the match, SKY climbed the cage wall from the outside and prevented Lynch from escaping, kicking her back to the mat from up high. Kai then went to slide her crutch into the cage for Bayley to use, but the music hit and out came Lita to a big pop from the crowd.

Lita ran down and pulled SKY off the cage wall, then slammed her on the floor. She then grabbed the crutch from Kai, and decked SKY with it. Lita then dropped SKY with a Twist of Fate at ringside. A shocked Bayley looked on from the cage as the injured Kai begged Lita to take it easy while she crawled away on her back. The cage door was then opened and Bayley went to leave but Lita slammed the door in her face. Bayley then turned around to a Man-Handle Slam from Lynch for the pin to win.

Lita rushed into the ring and hugged Lynch as fans cheered them on. RAW went off the air with Lita and Lynch celebrating together.

Byron Saxton interviewed Lynch backstage earlier in the show, and Lynch told Bayley to bring her friends and tricks to the main event because she still has one hand that she hadn’t played yet, but tonight might be the night she plays it. It looks like Lita was that hand.

Lita’s last match came almost one year ago at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, where she lost to then-RAW Women’s Champion Lynch.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lita on The Road to WrestleMania 39, and if this was just a one-off appearance, but we do know that Lita was filming WWE material for A&E in the last week.

