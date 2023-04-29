WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently sat-down with Bleacher Report for an in-depth conversation about her pro-wrestling career.

During the interview, the former multi-time women’s champion would be asked about her current run with the company and how much longer she thinks she will compete. Lita states that her 2022 showdown with Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia felt like a retirement match for her and that everything since then is “bonus time.”

I really felt that my match with Becky in Saudi Arabia felt like a really nice retirement match that I did not anticipate having that opportunity. I felt really satisfied with the whole full circle moment of that, paving the way for women on the front end in the United States, going to when the relationship was established in Saudi Arabia, women weren’t allowed to come to the matches and then there were no women performing to a featured match where Becky and I were all over billboards all over the kingdom. It felt really poetic and I felt happy with that match. I feel good with that. This just feels like bonus time.

Lita would later be asked about a potential matchup with the current SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Lita calls Ripley an incredible talent and knows that she would truly challenge her.

She’s an incredible talent. I would love to work with her because it would really push me. It would push me beyond my comfort zone and I feel like I’ve been satisfied with what I’ve done in this chapter, but I would love to see how far I could take it.

A report was recently released giving fans an update on what Lita’s current status is with WWE. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)