Lita appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about how she felt during her match with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and what it meant to her.

It happened last month at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia where the WWE Hall Of Famer lost.

“I was like, I may take that first bump, or I may throw that first clothesline and my shoulder might fall out of a socket, like, this might be a disaster,” she said. “A few minutes after I’d taken a few bumps and just felt my feet under me a little bit, I was like, ‘Okay, I think we’re going to be good.’” “It was all kind of like, in real time. The trust that I had working with Becky was a huge factor. I know she’s going to do her thing because she’s in that zone where she’s out there defending every night, working every live event, like she’s good. Whereas in my active career, I was used to being the veteran and making sure I had to lead somebody through. I was like, okay, Becky’s good, just focus on you, and that’s all you need to do.” “After a couple minutes I was like, okay, so you can breathe. I think you’re going to be able to make it through the match. Then I think like, going into the go-home, knowing where we were going with that, I was like, I think we got them. I think it’s going to actually be good. It was the steps and phases of feeling the match out.”

The former WWE Women’s Champion noted that she didn’t realize she needed to have this match.

“I think the whole thing was so poetic and I felt like the fans had wanted that moment for so long,” Lita shared. “I didn’t realize that I wanted or needed or would feel a sense of satisfaction from having that moment. You know, I always maintained, ‘No, I was happy with my career. I’m satisfied and you girls do your thing. I just love watching the progress and watching you guys keep smashing glass ceilings’, and I do believe that, but I won’t lie, like that felt good.” “It gave me a sense of peace. Like if that’s my last match, it made me feel peace moving forward. If it’s not my last match, I’m able to feel a clean slate going forward. I get asked so much like, in every interview, ‘Talk about your last match when Cryme Tyme came out and stole your stuff from you.’ I try to put a positive spin on that, like, ‘Oh, it was funny, I’m a heel, and that’s cool.’ We all know that that’s not how I felt. So to go, ‘Yeah, that’s where we were then, but here’s where we are now, and the present is where it’s important’, and to be able to say that with honesty feels really nice.”

