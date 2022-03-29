Lita appeared on “Insight” with Chris Van Vliet this week to talk about her WWE Royal Rumble appearance and more. Here are the highlights:

The Royal Rumble:

“As I was coming out of Gorilla position (at Royal Rumble), WWE 24 was following me around for an episode, and there was Johnny Ace. He said, ‘What do you think about wrestling Becky (Lynch)?’” “We have been trying to fantasy book that one for years. I think she was more serious than I was. I thought it was a fun thing we talked about sometimes. There was no way I could say no to that,” Lita said.

Whether she is pleased if this is her final exit from WWE:

“Yeah, totally. I’ve had these one off appearances since I left my active career, but nothing meaningful. It was things with Heath Slater or the opening match at Evolution. I had fun spots, but nothing big. This just felt different.” “I think it has been cool and inspiring seeing Edge come back after all that happened with his neck, and he can still go and knows how to engage with the crowd,” Lita shared. It is tempting, but at the same time, I don’t know. I feel conflicted. I feel proud of what I did with Becky and everything is good. But at the same time, there is that part that says, ‘Well how much better would it be if I trained for it if the opportunity falls in my lap again?’ But I don’t want to force it.” “It might happen. Someone might call me out on TV and then I will answer.”

