Lita hopes that barriers continue to get broken in pro wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the sport becoming “genderless” during a recent interview with Forbes, where she explained why she thinks everyone should be able to compete for the same belt and how it would only strengthen the competitiveness of those involved. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks wrestling should eventually become genderless:

To me, the next barrier is genderless. I don’t care how you identify, we’re just going to go out there and show out. And it’s not like ‘what women do we have on the show? Where’s this representation?’ No, fair game. Everyone go. Grab your spot and we go out there. Some nights that might mean eight women’s matches on the card, some nights that might mean two.

Believes gender is confining in pro wrestling:

To not still feel like it’s a box to check to make sure to represent the women. Of course they’re going to be represented, because they’re good. Just continuing on not being confined by gender, it’s like: ‘I see a prize, I go after it. We’re not worried about what defines my gender. I see a title, and that’s what I want to do.

