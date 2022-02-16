WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia, where she’ll be challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says there are no plans for her at this time after Elimination Chamber:

Currently, I was just asked to do this match. I know everything can change in WWE at the drop of a hat. There is a lot of opportunity here, and just because there are no current plans doesn’t mean there won’t be. This is also allowing me to focus on the task at hand, which is to put on a killer match and not focus on anything else except Elimination Chamber.

On Ivory’s moment at the 2022 Royal Rumble: