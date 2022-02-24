WWE Hall of Famer Lita took to Instagram this week with a reaction to her ring return at last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, where she came up short against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Lita has stated that she had no WWE plans past Elimination Chamber. After the loss to Lynch she received somewhat of a send-off from the crowd in Jeddah. Lita commented on Instagram about how her run has gone, and the support she’s received from fans. She also commented on how current female Superstars inspire her, and noted that if this is the end, she’s proud, but if not, then she will be more prepared, will train harder, and will find a way to dig deeper.

You can see Lita’s full message below:

What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper. #thankyou #wwechamber #saudiarabia #lita #wwe

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.