WWE issued the following press release announcing that Hall of Famer Lita will be appearing on this Monday’s edition of Raw, the final show before Elimination Chamber where she challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship. Details, including an updated lineup for Raw, can be found below.

Two weeks after making her return to Monday Night Raw and just five days away from her Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is back on the red brand!

What will the four-time Women’s Champion have in store for the WWE Universe and Big Time Becks as she gets set for an extreme showdown at the Jeddah Premium Live Event?

Tune in Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on Syfy to find out!