WWE Hall of Famer Lita can pop up anywhere.

The former multi-time women’s champion shocked fans by appearing at yesterday’s Hoodslam event in Oakland during the Jack Cartweheel and Dark Sheik showdown. Video has since surfaced of Lita’s cameo, which you can check out below.

Lita has been off of WWE television since she was attacked by Trish Stratus on the April 10th edition of Monday Night RAW.