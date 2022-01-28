Lita made an appearance on “The Hall of Fame with Booker T” podcast to discuss being one of the 30 stars working this Saturday’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked what she thinks when she hears she is taking someone’s spot in the match:

“There’s some people coming in for one night,” Lita began. “It’s to build and to mix and to get old generations that maybe fell out of wrestling to pop back in. For the current roster not to see it that way is short sighted. Let these people come in who have paved the way, spark energy, maybe bring some of their old fans back, and then we’ll take off and leave them there with you. Now the ball is back in your hands to pull these extra fans on board.”

