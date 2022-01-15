WWE Hall of Famer Lita was the guest on today’s edition of Talking Smack, where the former multi-time women’s champion spoke about her appearance on last night’s SmackDown, and hypes up her participation in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. Highlights can be found below.

Says her return on SmackDown was a nice way to be in front of fans again:

“It was a blast. Honestly, I know it’s been forever since I’ve been on SmackDown but it felt like I was home. It was just nice to hear my music hit, get out there, and be in front of the fans again. A little nice precursor, a no-stress precursor to Royal Rumble where the pressure is on.”

How she hopes to compete at this year’s WrestleMania:

“Alright, so this one means a lot to me because this is the easiest, although it is extremely difficult, way to guarantee yourself a title shot at WrestleMania. I just decided to make some goals for 2022 and it involves heading to WrestleMania, so I am going to stay low so I don’t get thrown over the top rope and take out as many people as I can.”

The full edition of Talking Smack can be found on the WWE Network on Peacock. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)