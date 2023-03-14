Lita has accomplished a lot in her WWE career, but the night she and Trish Stratus made history on Monday Night RAW still holds the top spot.

The Hall of Famer spoke about this matchup, which took place in December 2004, during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Bet Las Vegas. Lita reflected on what it meant for her and Stratus to become the first women to headline the company’s flagship program, and reveals how the two were treated once they walked into the backstage area. Highlights can be found below.

Admits that she was nervous WWE was going to change the main event:

All day, I kept going, ‘they’re going to change it, they’re going to change it. They’re saying we’re in the main event, but they’re going to change it so don’t get too excited.’ Being able to go out there, I was just so glad that it didn’t change and we got to go out there. When we closed the show, I felt, ‘I think we did okay.’

On the reception she and Trish received when they went into gorilla:

Then I go through the curtain and my locker room, my friends, co-workers, producers are clapping for us. Honestly, that part of it is one of the huge reasons that match means so much to me. It’s for just what we did out in the ring, it was the fact that the office trusted us in that spot. The fact that our co-workers acknowledged that we deserved that spot. That’s the part…it felt good before, but it was like, ‘I’m a wrestler. I’m not playing wrestling or doing moves. I’m in the club.’ It was that moment where I was like, ‘these are my people.’

Lita is currently one-half of the WWE women’s tag team champions along with Becky Lynch. She is set to team with the Man and Stratus against Damage CTRL on night one of WrestleMania 39.

Full interview is below.

