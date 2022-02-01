WWE Hall of Famer Lita took to Twitter today to thank the company for her upcoming return to in-ring action.

As noted, after making a surprise return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, Lita confronted RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on last night’s RAW. This led to Lita vs. Lynch being announced for WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19 in Saudi Arabia.

In an update, Lita tweeted her first public comments since the match was made today, and said this all feels like a dream. She looked ahead to becoming a five-time women’s champion.

“Even though it’s official, it still feels like a dream. Can’t wait for this. Thank you @wwe #5time,” Lita wrote.

There’s no word yet on when Lita will be back on WWE TV to promote the Elimination Chamber match, but we will keep you updated.

Lita made her return to the ring in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble on Saturday, entering at #26 and surviving just over 10 minutes before being tossed out by SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as the 25th elimination. She picked up just one elimination of her own, and that was Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Before that, Lita competed in a 10-woman match on the October 29, 2018 RAW, and teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus the night before at Evolution to defeat Mickie and Alicia Fox. She also competed in the 2018 Royal Rumble, and defeated Heath Slater in a No DQ match at RAW 1000 on July 23, 2012, but her last standard women’s division singles match came at Survivor Series 2006 when she dropped the WWE Women’s Title to Mickie.

