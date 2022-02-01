WWE Hall of Famer Lita is set to return to singles action at WWE Elimination Chamber, her first standard women’s singles match since 2006.

Tonight’s show-closing segment on the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW saw Ronda Rousey make her return to celebrate her Women’s Royal Rumble win from Saturday. Rousey talked about trying to decide if she should challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All, taking more shots at Lynch but noting that she has unfinished business with both.

Rousey was interrupted by Lynch, who came to the ring and pressured Rousey to name her opponent. Rousey instead took Lynch down with a judo throw to get the mic from her, held her down by her arm, and said she will give her answer during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

Friday’s show will mark Rousey’s SmackDown on FOX debut.

Rousey vs. Flair is expected to take place at WrestleMania 38, so it will be interesting to see what they do on SmackDown to get to that match.

After Rousey made her exit, Lynch recovered and took the mic but was quickly interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who came out to a huge pop. Lita gave Lynch props and Lynch began hesitating once she saw where the praise was headed. Lita talked about Lynch being a fighting champion and then challenged her to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Lynch first denied the challenge but Lita asked if she was afraid, and that didn’t sit well with Big Time Becks. Lynch then accepted the challenge, and the match was made for Elimination Chamber.

Lita made her return to the ring in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble on Saturday, entering at #26 and surviving just over 10 minutes before being tossed out by Flair as the 25th elimination. She picked up just one elimination of her own, and that was Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Before that, Lita competed in a 10-woman match on the October 29, 2018 RAW, and teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus the night before at Evolution to defeat Mickie and Alicia Fox. She also competed in the 2018 Royal Rumble, and defeated Heath Slater in a No DQ match at RAW 1000 on July 23, 2012, but her last standard women’s division singles match came at Survivor Series 2006 when she dropped the WWE Women’s Title to Mickie.

There is still no word on if there will be a Women’s Elimination Chamber match next month, but we will keep you updated.

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Dome in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from tonight’s show-closing RAW segment:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

