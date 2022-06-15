The MLW National Openweight Title will be defended at the upcoming MLW Battle Riot IV event.

MLW announced today that MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane will defend against Davey Richards at Battle Riot.

Kane and Richards recently fought to a 20-minute time limit draw at the MLW Kings of Colosseum event on May 13 in Philadelphia. This was the $20,000 “Thrilla In Phila” Prize Fight Challenge.

Kane became the second-ever National Openweight Champion back at War Chamber on November 6, 2021, when he defeated Zenshi, ACH, Alex Shelley and Myron Reed in a Five-Way Ladder Match to win the vacant title. The title was vacant due to current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone relinquishing the gold after he won the World Heavyweight Title at Fightland on October 2, 2021. Hammerstone became the inaugural MLW National Openweight Champion on June 1, 2019 at Fury Road, when he defeated Brian Pillman Jr. in the finals of a four-man tournament. Hammerstone held the strap for 865 recognized days. Kane has held the title for 221+ days.

On a related note for Battle Riot IV, ECW Original Little Guido is now official for the 40-man match. We noted before how Guido was previously announced with other Battle Riot participants, but then his name was removed from updated listings that MLW sent out this week. Now MLW has confirmed Guido for the Battle Riot IV main event with his own announcement that was sent out.

Guido recently made a surprise return to the ring for Impact Wrestling at their Philadelphia tapings. The April 21 Impact episode saw the Full Blooded Italian unsuccessfully challenge Matt Cardona for the Impact Digital Media Title.

There are now 20 confirmed names for the Battle Riot IV match. While Kane is set to defend his title against Richards, Kane is also still advertised for the 40-man match. Richards is another name who was previously announced for Battle Riot, but then his name was removed from updated listings sent out this week. MLW has not re-announced Richards for the 40-man match as of this writing, like they did with Guido, but we will keep you updated.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW World Middleweight Title

Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Myron Reed (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Davey Richards vs. Alex Kane (c)

Battle Riot IV 40-Man Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, La Estrella, Little Guido, other names TBA (Budd Heavy, Davey Richards, nZo were previously announced but possibly pulled as they are no longer listed as match participants in latest e-mail blast)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

