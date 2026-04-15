Liv Morgan is feeling the effects of her recent battles, but she’s making it clear she wouldn’t have it any other way heading into WrestleMania 42.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Morgan opened up about the physical toll her heated feud with Stephanie Vaquer has taken, while also pushing back on the long-standing narrative that professional wrestling is “fake.”

“I’m doing so much better than I’m looking,” she admitted. “Thank you for asking. I think that people that accuse Wrestling of being fake are ill-informed. You cannot fake this bruising. You cannot fake this swelling. But I’m doing well, and Stephanie Vaquer is so lucky that I’m still pretty.”

She’s battered.

But clearly not backing down.

During the interview, Stephen A. Smith jumped in to ask Morgan how she plans to respond to the damage inflicted by Vaquer as the two inch closer to their WrestleMania showdown.

Morgan didn’t hesitate with her answer, confidently laying out her plans for the biggest stage of them all.

“Yeah, I’m gonna beat her at WrestleMania,” she said. “I’m gonna win the Women’s World Championship and become the three-time greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship is scheduled for WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.