Liv Morgan is setting the record straight.

During the February 16 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Morgan sat down for a tense face-to-face segment with Stephanie Vaquer, with Dominik Mysterio serving as Morgan’s Spanish translator. At one point in the segment, Morgan appeared visibly emotional, with tears forming as Vaquer’s words were relayed to her.

Naturally, fans assumed the moment struck a nerve.

But according to Morgan, there was a different reason for the waterworks.

Speaking in a new interview with News4Jax’s Going Ringside (see video below), Morgan explained that her reaction had nothing to do with what Vaquer said, and everything to do with an unfortunate run-in with airborne debris.

“Luckily, I had Daddy Dom there to translate for me, you know, which actually hurt a little bit more hearing those words come from Dominik’s voice,” Morgan said.

She then clarified what really happened.

“But, you know, honestly, I had like, I don’t know if you could see it on the camera, but like a huge piece of dust like flew into my eye. A huge piece of dust flew into my eye, and I was like, whoa. So that’s where the tears came from. It seemed like I was crying at what she was saying, but this huge particle of dust like just hit me in the face.”

Liv Morgan is scheduled to appear on Monday’s WWE Raw to make her WrestleMania 42 decision regarding which title she will be challenging for. After winning the 2026 Royal Rumble, Morgan earned the right to challenge either WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill or WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.