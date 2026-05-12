Liv Morgan doesn’t appear to be thinking about stepping away from the ring anytime soon, but she is already exploring what could be next outside of WWE.

During a recent interview with WatchGinoTV (see video below), Morgan spoke about her long-term future in wrestling and revealed that while she has no set timetable for retirement, she also has interest in continuing to grow her acting career.

According to Morgan, pro wrestling is still her passion and something she sees herself doing for as long as possible.

“I’m wrestling until the wheels fall off,” Morgan wrote. “I don’t know how long that takes me, but I’m a lifer. But yes I’m very interested in acting and WWE has been so gracious in letting me explore that and spread my wings a little bit.”

Morgan also pointed to an upcoming film project that fans will be able to check out later this year.

She wasn’t done there.

“We have a movie coming out this fall, Bad Lieutenant, so keep an eye out for it, but thank you so much for saying that. We’ll see what happens, I guess.”

Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo is currently scheduled to hit theaters this September.