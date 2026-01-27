Liv Morgan is ready to win the Women’s Royal Rumble.

Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on Saturday, January 31, 2026, live from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, The Judgment Day member appeared as a guest on ESPN SportsCenter for a promotional interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about this year’s Royal Rumble, where she wants to enter the match, her favorite past Royal Rumble memories, as well as her trademark ‘infectious energy.’

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On this year’s Royal Rumble and the many interesting stats she has in past Rumble matches: “I’m excited to finally win it. You know, I’ve been in eight of these, like you just said. I’ve started this match. I’ve ended this match. I’ve had the record for the shortest time in this match. I’ve also shared the record for the longest time in this match. I’ve been runner-up twice, and so this year, I’m looking forward to finally winning it.”

On where she hopes to enter in the bout this year: “I think strategically you want to be in that match very last. You want to come in at number 30. You are the freshest. Everyone else is eliminated or highly fatigued from being in this match. So you want to come in last and have the highest chance of pulling it out. So we’ll see. It’s random. So we’ll see. We’ll see where I land this year.”

On her favorite past Royal Rumble memories: “Yeah, you know, our first one was very special just because it was our first ever. We were making history doing the first ever all-women’s Royal Rumble. But also when I returned in 2024, I had just come back from injury and I entered at number 30. I still didn’t win it. But… I came back at number 30 and had an amazing time, was runner-up.”

On her trademark ‘infectious energy’: “Unfortunately, I was born with it, and I can do nothing to put it out. So it is what it is. Thank you. I can’t control it, actually. Sometimes it scares me.”

WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh takes place this Saturday, January 31, live from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.