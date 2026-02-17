Liv Morgan is setting the record straight about her stance on online criticism.

Earlier this month, the WWE Superstar raised eyebrows when she said that unless someone is her boss, she doesn’t really care what they think — whether the feedback is positive or negative. The comment quickly made the rounds online, with some fans questioning whether she meant she doesn’t value the WWE audience.

Now, Morgan has clarified exactly what she meant.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast (see video below), the former Women’s Champion explained that her remarks were specifically about online criticism, and not the fans who watch and support the product.

“That’s not to say that I don’t care about my supporters or the people that watch the product,” Morgan said. “But pertaining to online criticism, yeah, I do not care.”

She continued, “I don’t care about what you have to say. I care about, obviously, what Triple H thinks, my boss. My producers. My peers involved. And whomever I’m seeking guidance for or advice for after the fact. And that could be various people, or no one.”

Morgan went on to say that her mindset simply comes from understanding that it’s impossible to please everyone.

No matter how hard you try.

“But, yeah, I just feel like … what is that saying? It could be the yummiest, juiciest, most delicious peach in the world, but there’s still someone that doesn’t like peaches,” she said. “And that’s okay. I don’t care not out of disrespect, I just don’t care just because I understand that not everyone’s going to like everything. So I’m okay with that.”