Liv Morgan believes The Judgment Day still has plenty of life left, even if the group has hit something of a creative standstill.

The faction has undergone several changes over the past two years, including Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor being removed from the group, and the additions of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

During a recent appearance alongside Dominik Mysterio on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, Morgan discussed her future with The Judgment Day and acknowledged that the faction hasn’t had quite as much momentum lately.

“I’ll be with them forever,” Morgan said when asked about her commitment to the group.

Mysterio echoed those sentiments, adding, “Yeah, as long as they’ll have us.”

Although Morgan remains committed to The Judgment Day, she admitted that things have slowed down somewhat for the faction.

“I’m happy. I feel like we’re a little bit stagnant right now, but I’m happy,” she said.

Mysterio agreed that the group has experienced its share of difficulties, responding, “Yeah, we’ve had some struggles.”

Despite those setbacks, Morgan expressed confidence in The Judgment Day’s ability to overcome whatever challenges come its way.

“I feel like we can make it through anything, honestly. I feel like we can maneuver through anything,” Morgan continued.

“We’ve been through some shit,” Mysterio added.

Morgan also reflected on the longevity of The Judgment Day, suggesting that the faction has already lasted longer than many originally expected.

“I think I’ve stayed longer than anyone had anticipated. Judgment Day as a whole, four or five (years).”

Also during the interview, Liv Morgan recalled being broke early into WWE run, and actually making more money working at Hooters at the time.

Meanwhile, Morgan will have an opportunity to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship this Saturday, October 10, when she challenges Stephanie Vaquer in a Triple Threat Match also featuring Becky Lynch at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.