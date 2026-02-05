Liv Morgan is entering a new phase of her WWE career.

One that’s focused less on what comes next and more on appreciating the moment.

That mindset, however, led to a small but memorable slip-up following her Royal Rumble victory.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast, Morgan revealed that after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match last weekend, she completely forgot to point at the WrestleMania sign, something that has become a long-standing tradition for Rumble winners.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed on camera, as a nearby referee was seen reminding Morgan to hit the iconic pose so WWE could capture the visual.

Morgan explained that the oversight was the result of a conscious effort to slow down and stay grounded during one of the biggest moments of her career.

“I think overall I’m just trying to be more present and more grounded. I feel like in this business it’s always about, ‘What’s next? What’s next? What’s next?’ And I feel a lot of moments, maybe I don’t get to appreciate enough or they kind of pass me by,” Morgan said.

“Because I also am focused on, ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ I always want to outdo myself or be ahead of the curve and be prepared. But I’ve really tried to just settle, which is why I forgot to point at the WrestleMania sign [laughs]. I’m really trying to just, like, settle in the moment and be grounded and be grateful and acknowledge that these opportunities that I get to have are amazing. And, like, allowing myself to feel that in the moment.”

The Rumble win marked a major milestone for Morgan, who spent several months sidelined last year while recovering from shoulder surgery. Now fully healthy, she’s positioned for a massive 2026, having officially earned a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42.

WWE has yet to announce which title Morgan will pursue. She is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this Friday, where she’s expected to weigh her options between challenging for the Women’s World Championship, currently held by Stephanie Vaquer, or the WWE Women’s Championship, held by Jade Cargill.

During her Inside the Ring appearance, the 31-year-old also touched on her long-term future, noting that she hasn’t put much thought into how long she plans to wrestle.

