Liv Morgan didn’t have a good night on Monday.

After appearing in the opening segment of the show, where she was punked out by WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky, she returned to The Judgment Day Clubhouse looking to get some help from Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez informed Morgan she was not medically cleared and couldn’t help, leading Morgan to storm off after stating she would “handle things herself.”

Unfortunately, Liv Morgan’s night was only going to get worse.

For real.

During her match with Kairi Sane, Morgan was lifted up by the former Damage CTRL member and landed very awkwardly on her arm. The show abruptly cut to commercial break as medics at ringside checked on the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion.

When the show returned, Cole and Graves were shown on-camera at ringside to inform us that the match was stopped due to Morgan suffering an injury. Cole said it appears Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Liv Morgan’s injury status continues to surface.