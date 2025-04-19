Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two).

Prior to Sunday’s pay-per-view event, Bayley and Liv appeared on the “Pod Meets World” podcast and were asked to say something nice about each other.

Liv stated, “Bayley, she has a nice big butt. Lyra has good hair.”

Bayley noted, “Liv is like the it girl right now. I have known she since she started. She’s always been like a little sister to me. When she first got signed, she didn’t have a car, I don’t even know if she had a license, but I would drive her to shows. We have a really strong connection. I obviously have a soft spot for Liv and I’m very proud of her.”

John Cena was part of this week’s episode of SmackDown, and the WWE icon decided to mess with the fans in Las Vegas after the show.

In the main event segment, Cena and Cody Rhodes engaged in another war of words before Rhodes delivered a Cross Rhodes to his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

After the show went off the air, Cena grabbed a mic and teased speaking before leaving without saying another word, much to the dismay of fans.

Cena will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, where Cena intends to become a 17-time WWE World Champion.

Cena has vowed to leave WWE with the title, forcing WWE to create a ‘toy’ for the roster without the legacy and history of the real title.

Jey Uso has sparked plenty of debate since clinching his Royal Rumble victory and securing his spot at WrestleMania 41.

Every time his entrance music hits, the crowd erupts, and “YEET” has become a rallying cry among WWE fans. Yet, critics continue to question whether he has the in-ring prowess to challenge someone as dominant as Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

To those doubters, Paul Heyman has just one thing to say – acknowledge him. He told Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling the following,

“Tell me the criteria, the metric, the analytic, or the economic basis by which this criticism is levied on Jey Uso. Here is information that I, your Wise Man, am privy to. Quarter-hour ratings: Jey Uso goes through the roof. Minute-by-minute ratings: Jey Uso goes through the roof. T-shirt sales online; Jey Uso, either number one or number two, consistently since even before the Royal Rumble. In-arena t-shirt sales; Jey Uso, number one or number two, consistently, with very few dates that are exceptions to the rule since before the Royal Rumble. Ticket sales when Jey Uso’s name is announced as opposed to other people that we strategically place out there as ‘ticket sales on Thursday, featuring this person. Tickets on sale Friday with this person. Monday, now the show features Jey Uso.’ How many tickets were sold? Ticket sales: Jey Uso, the number one, two, or three ticket mover, depending on the market, in all of WWE on a global basis, and not out of the top three at any time since the Royal Rumble. When people say, ‘Jey Uso has been kind of a letdown. The reaction when he won the Rumble was good, but then it simmered down.’ Really? By what metric? He’s driving numbers, he’s moving revenue, he’s a commerce facilitator. He’s selling tickets. He is bringing in revenue to a company that is publicly traded and therefore, with that revenue and gross revenue and net revenue, the stock goes up. Where has he not scored? Those who say he has not scored or has been disappointing or is less than he was at the Royal Rumble, do not know what the f**k they are talking about.”