What does Liv Morgan really think of Becky Lynch?

The WWE Women’s World Champion shared her out-of-character true thoughts on “The Man” during a recent discussion with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship and retained the title against Lynch in The Man’s final WWE match to date. Morgan addressed the impact Lynch has had on women’s wrestling and believes that her former rival is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

“I think if Becky never comes back, I definitely think she is 100% a Hall of Famer,” Morgan said. “She has become a martyr for women’s wrestling and performance all around. She can do it all. She can deliver in the ring, she can deliver on the microphone. The crowd is compelled by her when she’s out there, not to mention what she stands for in women’s wrestling.”

Morgan continued, “Her goal, I think, was to really evolve it and maximise women’s wrestling and really make women’s wrestling feel just as special and important as the men’s wrestling, and she did it all while being a fantastic brand-new mummy. But with all that, she’s still not as great as me. (laughs).”

Check out the complete interview at ITRWrestling.com.